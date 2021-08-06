Trending Entertainment News Today – Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra one of her ‘closest friends’ sparking break-up rumours; Kareena Kapoor REFUSES to reveal the face of her second son Jeh

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, John Cena, BTS, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans appreciate Pawandeep Rajan for not putting his hand around Arunita Kanjilal's waist while dancing with her on stage

Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra one of her ‘closest friends’ sparking break-up rumours

In an interview with a leading daily, Kiara spoke about her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. “As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around,” she said. Her statement has made fans wonder if they have called it quits. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Did Karan Johar just confirm Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are a couple? Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is a ‘wrong number’ for Alia Bhatt, the two should avoid getting married; predicts numerologist

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples. Ever since they started dating, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them get married. The excitement is such, that whenever moms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are clicked together, or spotted checking out Bollywood’s favourite designer and stylist Manish Malhotra’s couture, everybody reaches a conclusion that the shaadi ki tayyari has started. The same thing happened when recently Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were spotted doing a recce of the new bungalow that is under construction right now. ‘They will get married after Brahmastra releases’, ‘They are getting married by the end of 2021’, ‘Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot in early 2022’ have been some speculations that make headlines every now and then. But is the star couple even fit to get married to each other? Will their married life be laced with love and harmony? The famous Numerologist, J C Chaudhry has shared his concerns and predictions for Ranbir and Alia’s marriage and they are alarmingly shocking to say the least. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar calls this singer a superstar performer and it's not Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal

Kareena Kapoor Khan REFUSES to reveal the face of her second son Jeh as she shares a throwback picture of baby Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed with their second son Jeh on February 21. However, the couple have left their fans starving for the first glimpse of the youngest nawab in the Pataudi family. Kareena has again shared a new picture of her baby son Jeh while sharing a throwback picture of her first son Taimur. But Bebo has refused to reveal the face of her second son and how.

BTS: John Cena's reaction to his Suicide Squad co-star Joel Kinnaman knowing nothing about the septet is something all ARMY will relate to

Suicide Squad actor John Cena is one of the most famous personalities. Apart from his wrestling and acting careers, he is also a huge fan of BTS. In an interview to Etalk, he was talking about the band when his co-star Joel Kinnaman jumped in and asked, “What’s BTS?” To this John replied, “Joel, we’re going to talk offline because I’m gonna...” Before he could complete, Kinnaman interrupted again and asked what he was missing.

Indian Idol 12: Fans appreciate Pawandeep Rajan for not putting his hand around Arunita Kanjilal's waist while dancing with her on stage

This weekend, the Indian Idol 12 stage will be filled with love and romance when filmmaker Karan Johar will grace the show with his presence. The top 6 contestants will be seen performing on songs featured in KJo's films that redefined love on the silver screen. And much to everyone's surprise, Arunita Kanjilal, who is a big fan of Karan Johar, will be seen making a special request to the filmmaker to allow her to recreate the romantic scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

