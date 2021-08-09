Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS member V asks ARMY to choose between his semi-long hair and bearded look; Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra chooses THESE two Bollywood actors for his biopic

BTS, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.