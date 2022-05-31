The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From being upset about wife Tahira revealing intimate details about their sex life in her book to Radhike Apte being tired of Bollywood's double standards when it comes to body positivity, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: THIS superstar Khan was also on the hit list of the Punjabi Singer's executioner

was on Sidhu Moose Wala's assailants' hitlist

Sidhu Moose Wala’s tragic, untimely death, yesterday, 29th May, due a shooting has shocked the country. The Punjabi singer was shot at in Mansa district and soon succumbed to his injuries. The shooting occurred after Punjab police had withdrawn his security. The singer-turned-politician was brutally slain with bullets a day from when his security was withdrawn by the state's cops, and those close to Sidhu Moose Wala naturally feel that the ghastly incident could have been prevented if his security team was still in place. Even more shocking are reports now coming in of Salman Khan having also been on the radar of his assailants. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's favourite s*x position, Tahira Kashyap's 'quickie' updates and more: When Bollywood stars shared all about their bedroom secrets

is tired of industry people talking about body positivity

Radhika Apte, who is known for doing intense and unconventional roles throughout her acting career, has expressed her displeasure with industry people and their double standards when it comes to glamour. She said that she is unable to cope with the fact that her colleagues who undergo surgeries to change their faces and bodies and then talk about body positivity and embracing their age. Also Read - Radhika Apte is tired of industry people talking about body positivity then going through surgeries: 'I know so many of my colleagues'

's lawyer demands a fresh probe in drugs case

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to , son of , in the drugs-on-cruise case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, has now demanded a fresh probe in the drugs case related to 's death. "I demanded on social media that there should be an enquiry in Rhea’s case, and NCB can form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigate this case, too. SN Pradhan, DG, NCB, said just a day before that WhatsApp chats are not admissible in the court. No drugs were found on her. No tests were done. Why should she suffer?” Maneshinde, who also represented SRK's son Aryan in the drugs on cruise case, told TOI.

Is Ayushmann Khurrana unhappy with wife Tahira talking about their sex life?

Ayushmann doesn't like that his personal life is gaining a lot of public attention. Recently in his interaction, the Anek star was asked about his wife's book and details of their sex life written in it. To which he answered, "As a reader, it may be entertaining, but I am a very private person. She is very different from me. I don’t like talking about my private life, but that’s how we are different from each other. It could be entertaining for some people, but I don’t read it." When asked by Filmfare if he cringed with his personal life revealed in a book by his wife Tahira, he said, he doesn't know but added that she can do what she wants but he is a different person.

reacts to reports of hike in remuneration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

A well-placed source had informed BollywoodLife that Kartik Aaryan has decided to hike his fees by a good margin. Reports state that Kartik would charge Rs 15-20 crore per film. And now, after the thumping success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has apparently hiked his feed to Rs 35-40 crore. However, the actor has denied the same. He replied saying, "promotion hua hai life mein, increment nahi, baseless," with laughing and folded hands emoticons.