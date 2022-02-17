The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From the passing away of Bappi Lahiri at 69 to reacting to 's casting in Gangubai Kathiawadi to reacting to the mixed reviews of Gehraiyaan, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut wants to jail Karan Johar in Lock Upp, Bridgerton season 2 release date and more

Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi says he saw in Deepika Padukone's eyes while romancing her and he told him, 'Chote, kill it' [Exclusive]

While it was challenging for Siddhant Chaturvedi to romance Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, the actor said that he saw Ranveer Singh in her eyes, which boosted his confidence to bring out the best in him.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Kangana Ranaut being touted as the PERFECT choice

Kangana Ranaut would be the better choice to play Gangubai Kathiawadi, here's what Alia Bhatt has to say!

Gangubai Kathiawadi's family slams Alia Bhatt's film for 'vulgar' portrayal; 'Turned my mother into a prostitute'

Gangubai Kathiawadi's family is highly miffed with Alia Bhatt and the makers for her vulgar portal and has raised abjection on the same.

Deepika Padukone REACTS to mixed reviews on Gehraiyaan; check how hubby Ranveer Singh cheers for her

Deepika Padukone gave her sweat and blood for Gehraiyaan, it is one of the most challenging roles she has done as there were a lot of layers that Deepika had never done before.

Bappi Lahiri, veteran singer-composer passes away at 69

Bappi Lahiri had sung composed songs for many hit films in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. He was called the Disco King of Bollywood.