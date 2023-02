The honcho of Yash Raj Films Aditya Chopra has been trending for hours. He has done a face reveal for The Netflix show, The Romantics. Bhumi Pednekar's alleged beau Yash Kataria has been in the news after a 'kissing video' went viral. Here is a look at the main entertainment news of the day... Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar, Gayatri Oberoi, Perizaad Zorabian and other actresses who found love with realty tycoons [View Pics]

Aditya Chopra trends on Twitter after face reveal on The Romantics

The reclusive Aditya Chopra has finally made an appearance in front of the camera. In the documentary series The Romantics Aditya Chopra has spoken about being the son of legend Yash Chopra and how films were his passion since childhood. Aditya Chopra has said that he discussed doing an action movie with Shah Rukh Khan since ages. It seems it took convincing from him to make the actor a romantic superstar. He also spoken about how people from film backgrounds do get rejected by the audience. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar head over heels in love with builder Yash Kataria? Here's what we know about her alleged beau

Bhumi Pednekar rumored dating Yash Kataria

It seems the latest couple in town is actress Bhumi Pednekar and builder Yash Kataria. There is a video going viral where a mystery man is seen locking lips with her in the car. As per reports, it is Yash Kataria. He is in the real estate sector and friend of Jackky Bhagnani. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reception: Alia Bhatt in Sawan Gandhi creation, Kareena Kapoor Khan picks Manish Malhotra – Who wore what at the grand do

Hrithik Roshan pens note for Jodhaa Akbar

It is 15 years of Jodha Akbar. Hrithik Roshan had played King Akbar in the film made by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is known for its performances, music and chemistry of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and him.

Bipasha Basu gets fat-shamed on V-Day dinner

Bipasha Basu was badly fat-shamed as she stepped out for dinner with husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress said she felt guilty about leaving her baby girl home alone for even a few hours. Netizens mocked them badly.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS out

Yash Raj Films have shared the BTS of the chartbuster Jhoome Jo Pathaan. In the video, Siddharth Anand says that SRK is a very shy person and it was a task to get him to show off his abs. This song of Pathaan was also shot in the scenic locales of Spain.

