The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra selling one lakh ticket for day 1 in advance bookings to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja planning to host a lavish ceremony for their baby's naamkaran, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Urfi Javed slams paparazzi

Urfi Javed slammed the paparazzi who passed a snide comment on her outfit at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event. She warned the shutterbugs if they pass such remarks again at her, she will not allow them to click her pictures. Check out full story here.

Vijay Deverakonda refused to return his fee

After Liger terribly bombed at the box office, it seems like Vijay Deverakonda has decided not to return his fee amid the reports of him compensating Rs 6 crore to distributors and exhibitors. Check out full story here.

Rakesh Roshan reveals why Bollywood films not working

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has cited the lack of songs and the so-called modern cinema as the reasons behind the failure of Bollywood films at the box office. Check out full story here.

Brahmastra sells one lakh tickets for day 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has sold nearly one lakh tickets for day 1 and two lakh tickets for its opening weekend in advance bookings. Check out full story here.

Jennifer Winget to romance Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Amid the rumours of Jennifer Winget playing Kartik Aaryan's love interest in Aashiqui 3, director Anurag Basu has spilled the beans on the matter. Check out full story here.

Sonam Kapoor to plan lavish baby naming ceremony

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are planning to host a lavish baby naming ceremony for their newborn son, which will be attended by their close friends and family members. Check out full story here.