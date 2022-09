We bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From scoring big on the first day of its release at the box office thanks to advance bookings to getting labelled as old, ugly and fat over her latest yoga video, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Shubman Gill and dating rumours

As Shubnam Gill turned a year older, Shubnam Gill's friend cheekily wished the cricketer cleverly use Sara Ali Khan's reference to tease him on his social media post. Check out full story here.

KRK's son urges fans to support his father

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK was recently arrested twice within a week. First time, for his controversial tweets on and in 2020. And second time for his alleged sexual misconduct with a fitness trainer. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets labelled as 'fat' and 'ugly'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trying to get back in shape after welcoming her second son Jeh. The actress was seen performing yoga in her latest video. However, netizens labelled her as old, fat and ugly. Check out full story here.

confirms Ileana D'cruz dating 's brother Sebastian

As Karan Johar spoke candidly about Katrina Kaif's marriage with , he also pointed out the fact that Ileana D'Cruz is dating his brother Sebastian. Check out full story here.

Brahmastra day 1 box office collection

and starrer Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres worldwide and the directorial seems to enjoy a massive record breaking collection, thanks to advance booking. Check out full story here.