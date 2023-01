The day has been big for Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in GBOC, which is huge. Buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor and Yash might do a film together as the makers are keen to bring in the pair. This has been reported by Pinkvilla. Jackson Wang got mobbed on his arrival in India. Here is a recap... Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film on a rampage; here is how it trounced over Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Avengers: End Game to infuse life into Hindi cinema [Check stats and figures]

Pathaan: David Warner makes a video of SRK's actioner

It is a known fact that David Warner is a huge fan of all Indian movies. He has also jumped on the Pathaan mania by making his own video with the trailer. He has done it before in the past as well. Fans feel that David Warner now surely deserves a movie debut in India. Some fans said that now Boycott Bollywood gang would ask for a ban on David Warner who plays in the IPL. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - Pathaan to surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi lifetime box office collection in just its first week? Check 75 records Shah Rukh Khan film has made so far

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passes away

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more. She was battling a brain tumour and cancer in a Juhu Hospital. She fell ill three years back. The news was confirmed by her husband, Adil Durrani to the media. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates film's success with an Ask SRK session; his words for Salman Khan's stardom will make you go aww [View Tweets]

Read More: Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passes away after prolonged battle with brain tumour, cancer

Ajith Kumar's AK62 gets a new director

Fans got a shock when news came that Ajith Kumar has decided to postpone his movie with Vignesh Shivan. It seems he wanted some changes to the script. It is being said that the movie is just postponed. Now, it is confirmed that Magizh Thirumeni is on board.

BB 16: Farah Khan disables Instagram comments

New host of Bigg Boss 16 Farah Khan has disabled her Instagram comments after facing trolling from the fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta. The fans got incensed after she called them vamps of the house.

Jackson Wang arrives in India for Lollapalooza in Mumbai

GoT seven member and global music icon Jackson Wang who is of Chinese origin has arrived in Mumbai for the Lollapalooza Festival. He is one of the star performers for tomorrow. Fans gathered at the airport to meet him. The airport had to increase security for him.

This was a round-up of the main entertainment news of the day.