Trending Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi’s OOPS moment caught on camera, Leaked inside video of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue and more

Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.