As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending entertainment news today. , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today's entertainment newsmakers.

Alia Bhatt trolled for not being invited at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Alia Bhatt was trolled and the reason was that she was in Mumbai and not at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding functions in Rajasthan. She was seen in an olive dress and boots. Some netizens felt like she wasn't invited.

Jacqueline Fernandez to skip Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for her alleged involvement in alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekar’s Rs. 200-crore money laundering case. The actress was supposed to be a part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour but it seems doubtful now.

Fans compare Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding to Squid Game

According to reports, guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s shaadi will have to follow very strict protocols. Now, fans have taken this point and are comparing the shaadi to Squid Game.

Welcome note from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue goes viral

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations kicked off on Tuesday, a welcome note by the organisers for the guests in attendance at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara is making waves on the Internet. Extending a welcome to all the guests, the special note reads, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while you journey through scenic villages and roads."

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas gets a release date

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' is all set to release in cinemas on October 5, 2022. The movie is about Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, played by Kangana. It will be released in the honour of armed forces in theatres next Dussehra.

