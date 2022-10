Entertainment folks had a busy day today. From and debunking separation rumours with their flirty exchange to reports of 's son playing Vanarastra in Brahmastra 2, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news of the day.

told Godfather producers to 'get lost'

Megastar revealed that Salman Khan told Godfather producers to get lost after they offered him some amount to do a cameo in the upcoming film. Check out full story here.

Aryan Khan to make his acting debut in Brahmastra 2?

Aryan Khan's post has left everyone wondering if Shah Rukh Khan's son is going to make his acting debut in 's Brahmastra 2. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put separation rumours to rest

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have debunked separation rumours with their flirting exchange on social media. Check out full story here.

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1

and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha opened to a slow start at the box office. Check out full story here.

Raj Kundra pleads innocent in pornography case

's husband Raj Kundra has pleased innocent in his letter to CBI. He also claimed that senior officers in CBI tried to frame him. Check out full story here.