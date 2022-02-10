The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From revealing how 's family is different from her family members to getting drawn to his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's shorts, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh groove to Beqaaboo in car; ‘You two cuties,’ say fans – watch

Amid dating rumours with , Hrithik Roshan gets drawn to Sussanne Khan's workout shorts

Hrithik Roshan fell in love with Sussanne Khan's gym shorts after she posted a workout video on Instagram. Read the full story here.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes look radiant as they attend a wedding; fans say, 'Great looking pair'

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes look gorgeous as they attend a wedding in desi wear; fans laud them as awesome and good-looking pair. Read the full story here.

Deepika Padukone reveals how Ranveer Singh's folks differ from her family; credits him for her 'bolder choices'

Deepika Padukone in a chat has said that Ranveer Singh's family is vastly different from hers when it comes to expressing emotions. She also credited him for hyping her up. Read the full story here.

OPENS UP on why she keeps sharing photos of her breastfeeding daughter Ava

Evelyn Sharma is enjoying every phase of being a mother from having sleepless nights to breastfeeding her baby. Read the full story here.

Oscars 2022: Here's how Writing with Fire directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh REACTED to their film's nomination this year

On Tuesday, Writing With Fire became the first Indian documentary feature to get an Oscar nomination. Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh expressed their happiness on social media. Rintu took to Twitter to share a video of the nomination and wrote, wrote, "Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!! #OscarNoms #WritingWithFire (sic)". Read the full story here.