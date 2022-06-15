The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From being rushed to hospital after increased heart rate to having a long opening scene in , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Siddhanth Kapoor drug controversy: Actor claims someone mixed drugs in his drinks and cigarettes

Brahmastra: Not or but Shah Rukh Khan will open the Sci-fi fantasy film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will be opened by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Latest reports state that the actor has a long sequence when the film opens and it has raised our excitement for Brahmastra Part 1. Check out full story here. Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will be the first big Pan-India film from Bollywood to break records in South?

'If people reject Samrat Prithviraj, will go back to and Housefull,' reveals director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was touted as one of the biggest blockbusters to come out of Bollywood in 2022. But it has performed far below expectations and collected Rs 62 crore so far. Check out full story here. Also Read - Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, Aditya Roy Kapur in Om, Salman Khan in Wanted and more Bollywood heroes who turned into a 1-man army

Deepika Padukone rushed to the hospital in Hyderabad after her heart rate increased while working on Prabhas' Project K

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Project K in Hyderabad with . Reportedly, the actress was rushed to the hospital after she fell ill. Check out full story here.

Siddhanth Kapoor drug controversy: Actor claims someone mixed drugs in his drinks and cigarettes

Siddhanth Kapoor told the investigators during inquiry that someone had given him drinks and cigarettes laced with drugs. He also told them that he did not know about the drugs. Check out full story here.