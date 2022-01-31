Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi didn't hesitate in doing intimate scenes; Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar plan April 2022 wedding and more

From Gehraiyaan intimacy director opening up about shooting Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's love-making scenes to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar planning to tie the knot in April 2022, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.