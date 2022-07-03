The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From sharing her thoughts on premarital sex and pregnancy post 's pregnancy announcement to reacting on 's indirect dig on lack of commitment of actor to films, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Post Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement, Dia Mirza says premarital sex or pregnancy is a personal choice

Post Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement, Dia Mirza says premarital sex or pregnancy is a personal choice

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement came within three months of her marriage. Many people were in disbelief. Dia Mirza, who had also announced her pregnancy within two months of her marriage, said that it is a personal choice of an individual. Check out full story here. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Bindu and more Bollywood stars who scorched the screen with the most seductive striptease numbers [View Pics]

Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's indirect dig on lack of commitment

R Madhavan recently took a sly dig at actors for their lack of commitment to their films. Many people linked Madhavan's statement to Akshay Kumar and his films. So when Akshay was asked to comment on the same, he responded in an unusual way. Check out full story here. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dhanush's Captain Miller first look, Prabhas-Anushka Shetty to reunite and more

Advertisement

Did take a dig at as everybody's ex with by her side?

In Koffee With Karan 7 trailer, we can hear Sara Ali Khan referring to an ex who seems to be the ex of everyone. We wonder whom is she talking about? As we know, 2 heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been linked to , Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. In fact, his alleged affair with Sara Ali Khan grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Check out full story here.

'Who will buy?' 's overpriced homeware fails to impress

Priyanka Chopra recently lauched her new Indian homeware lineup called Sona Home in New York, however, the internet is not willing to buy it because of the exorbitant rates. A tablecloth costs Rs 31k, chutney pots at Rs 15k and so on. Check out full story here.

Liger: poses completely nude in latest poster of film

Vijay Deverakonda has just posed completely in the buff for the latest poster of his upcoming movie, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, and co-starring Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson, with nothing but a bouquet of roses barely concealing his genitalia. Check out full story here.

SHOCKINGLY recalls how a judge asked her father if he's fine with his daughter hurting her marriage prospects after adopting Renee

Sushmita Sen had adopted her elder daughter, Renee Sen, way back in 2000 and her second girl, Alisah Sen, was brought into her fold 10 years later. The adoption process for Renee as a 21-year-old single woman was far from easy though. Check out full story here.