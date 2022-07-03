Trending Entertainment News Today: Dia Mirza calls premarital sex 'personal choice post Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement; Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's indirect dig

From Dia Mirza sharing her thoughts on premarital sex and pregnancy post Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement to Akshay Kumar reacting on R Madhavan's indirect dig on lack of commitment of actor to films, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.