The news of the day is that Varun Dhawan might have hinted that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are indeed dating. This happened in the Grand Finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday were seen together in the city. Fans of the K-Drama couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are happy as they have been blessed with a son. Here is a lowdown...

Did Varun Dhawan confirm Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' relationship?

The cast of Bhediya was there for the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon had fun with the judges Karan Johar, Terence Lewis and Madhuri Dixit. During a conversation, Varun Dhawan said that someone is present in Kriti Sanon's heart and now he is away shooting with Deepika Padukone. Fans feel if he confirmed that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are indeed dating. They will be seen in Adipurush.

Are Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday back to being friends?

There were rumours that Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday had a fall-out. But yesterday the two were seen outside the home of a common friend. It looked like everything was cordial between them. Ananya Panday had said that she crushed on Aryan Khan as a teen but nothing happened between them.

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin blessed with a son

K-Drama fans got the good news that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are blessed with a son. It seems the baby arrived a few days earlier than expected. The actress announced her pregnancy in June. Fans adore them from the show Crash Landing On You. Mom and baby are doing fine.

Will Kiara Advani announce marriage with alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra?

Fans of Kiara Advani feel if she is going to make her marriage news with Sidharth Malhotra official. There is buzz that the two might get hitched in December. This dreamy video has further increased speculations.

Bhediya 2 grows at the box office on Saturday

Bhediya 2 has made Rs 9.75 crores on Saturday. This is a jump of Rs two crores from Friday. The film needed to grow at a higher rate to recover its budget. But the numbers are still good. Bhediya 2 stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.