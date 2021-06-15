Trending Entertainment News Today – Dil Raju to pay Rs. 100 crore to Thalapathy Vijay for his Telugu debut; Neena Gupta REVEALS Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Vivian Richards' child

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Dil Raju, Thalapathy Vijay, , Thalapathy Vijay, , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande puts out an appreciation post for beau Vicky Jain

SHOCKING! Dil Raju to pay Rs. 100 crore to Thalapathy Vijay for his Telugu debut; read deets inside

Popular South star Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with a lot of interesting projects in Tamil. The actor has always managed to grab attention with his exceptional performance on the big screens. The actor has a huge fan following and rules millions of hearts with his charming personality. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu posts a moving note; says, 'Many have brutally used you'

Varun Dhawan seeks help from fans for his 'fatherhood' – watch video

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a cute video with his puppy. The puppy is seen licking Varun. “FATHERHOOD Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out,” wrote Varun as the video’s caption. Have a look.

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande puts out an appreciation post for beau Vicky Jain

Yesterday, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. His former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande shared a couple of videos that made everyone very emotional. In one of them, we can see all their candid moments from 2009 to 2016 till they were together. The other video has moments from their relationship when they lived as a couple. From doing pooja together to enjoying bike rides in the rain, the pictures left us with a heavy heart. Fans of the jodi wondered why destiny had to take such a cruel turn. Ankita Lokhande gave a glimpse into the man SSR was when he was in his 20s, full of life and ambitious.

Shilpa Shetty shares and deletes her cryptic Instagram post on 'suffering' after Raj Kundra made SHOCKING revelations about his ex wife Kavita

Raj Kundra dropped a bomb after he made some shocking revelation about his ex wife Kavita who had apparently cheated on him with his sister Reena's husband Vansh. He said that his mother had caught Kavita and Vansh red handed in compromising situations many times. His revelation came right after an 11-year-old video of Kavita accusing his current wife Shilpa Shetty of breaking their marriage had resurfaced on social media right after Shilpa's birthday celebration. Amid the chaos, Shilpa recently shared a cryptic Instagram post on suffering. However, she soon deleted the post.

Neena Gupta REVEALS Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Vivian Richards' child

It is known that Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the eighties. They share a daughter, Masaba Gupta who is today a successful fashion designer. Neena's father helped raise her daughter as a single mother and turned out to be her backbone during the most crucial time of my life. But before Masaba was born, filmmaker, actor and her close friend Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her saying that she can say that the child is his.

