The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From sparking speculations of lip and nose job for her latest appearance at Ek Villain Returns trailer launch to Urfi Javed giving hilarious reaction on 's pregnancy, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Avrodh 2 actress Aahana Kumra says she can't relate to Salman Khan shaking his buttocks and doing Dabangg

says she can't relate to shaking his buttocks and doing

Aahana Kumra, who is currently seen in the latest web series Avrodh - The Siege Within 2, said that she cannot relate to the kind of cinemas where Salman Khan is shaking his buttocks on the screen and doing Dabangg hook step. Check out full story here. Also Read - Animal: Rashmika Mandanna reveals she got Ranbir Kapoor starrer because of her act in THIS blockbuster film

calls a 'veteran' over her career graph

Ranbir Kapoor called Deepika Padukone a veteran as he was surprised to see how the latter has grown as an actor over the years. He talked about a scene in Agar Tum Sath Ho song from , which he feels was championed by Deepika's performance. Check out full story here. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: After Ranbir Kapoor, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR refuse to appear on Karan Johar's show [View Pics]

Advertisement

Disha Patani sizzles at Ek Villain Returns trailer launch but netizens sense a lip or nose job

Disha Patani made a stylish entry at Ek Villain Returns trailer launch in Mumbai. However, netizens sensed that the actress might have undergone a lip or nose job going by her recent appearance. Check out full story here.

Does get scared of loving Malaika Arora?

At the trailer launch of Ek Villain Returns, when Arjun Kapoor was asked if he feels scared of loving Malaika Arora, he said that when you truly love someone, you have to deal with its repercussions. Check out full story here.

Urfi Javed has the most hilarious REACTION to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Urfi Javed's reaction to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy news is just apt and unmissable. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced her pregnancy within three months of her marriage. Check out full story here.

Netizens react after is refused a table in a London restaurant despite using Alia Bhatt’s name

Karan Johar refused a table in a London restaurant despite using Alia Bhatt's name, netizens mock the filmmaker and remind him that Alia is not a global icon. Check out full story here.