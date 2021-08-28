It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Divya Agarwal hitting it out over 's allegations on Bigg Boss OTT to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin find a spot in 's show Bigg Boss 15, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone to be Amitabh Bachchan's first celeb guest on Shaandar Shukrvaar next week?

Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal hits out over Karan Johar's allegations, 'Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho...'

Letting out her feelings to Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal said that Karan Johar has no right to pass his judgements about her on the show when he personally doesn't know her. Also Read - Rags to Riches: Bollywood celebrities who hail from a poor background – view pics

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal hits out over Karan Johar's allegations, 'Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho...' Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde gets into trouble after reports of him earning Rs 1.5 crore per year surface?

FINALLY breaks her silence on Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral 'struggle' comment on nepotism

During the panel, Ananya Panday shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism. Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a reply, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai" which went viral on social media.

Read the full story here: Ananya Panday FINALLY breaks her silence on Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral 'struggle' comment on nepotism

confesses to 'making a mistake' in new post – view viral pic

Of late, Shilpa Shetty has been sharing excerpts from a book she has been reading. Amidst the ongoing Raj Kundra case, the actress's posts have been linked to her personal turmoil.

Read the full story here: Shilpa Shetty confesses to 'making a mistake' in new post – view viral pic

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin gets called out for playing 'vulgar' game with Pratik Sehajpal; fans say, 'Married hoke aisi harkatey?' – view tweets

While some felt that Neha Bhasin is using Pratik Sehajpal to move forward in the Bigg Boss OTT game, some called her out for getting intimate with Pratik when she is already a married woman.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin gets called out for playing 'vulgar' game with Pratik Sehajpal; fans say, 'Married hoke aisi harkatey?' – view tweets

Congratulations! Kishwer Merchant and blessed with a baby boy

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have been blessed with a baby boy today. They took to Instagram to share this happy news with their fans.

Read the full story here: Congratulations! Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai blessed with a baby boy

Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin find a spot in Salman Khan's show? [Exclusive]

We saw how Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin were crowned the Boss Man and Boss Woman last night. On the other hand, there is a lot of focus on the couple, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin find a spot in Salman Khan's show? [Exclusive]

's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde gets into trouble after reports of him earning Rs 1.5 crore per year surface?

An IPS officer said in an interview that "pressure was mounting on Mumbai police not to shift Jitendra Shinde in view of his association with Amitabh Bachchan".

Read the full story here: Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde gets into trouble after reports of him earning Rs 1.5 crore per year surface?