Bollywood had a restless day today. From Erica Fernades expressing her unhappiness with actors to getting tagged as rude and arrogant for her recent behaviour, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

's new ad faces flak

Akshay Kumar's new ad on road safety has irked the audience a lot. People felt that the Ram Setu actor was allegedly promoting dowry with his actions. Check out full story here.

's baby shower to be a grand affair

Alia Bhatt is pregnant with her first child and 's mother Neetu Kapoor, and other family members are planning to host a lavish baby shower for the expecting mother. Check out full story here.

Urfi Javed gets caught without make-up

Urfi Javed was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi after she got caught without make-up when she stepped out to pay visit to the clinic. Netizens found her avatar adorable. Check out full story here.

Taapsee Pannu labelled as rude and arrogant

Taapsee Pannu's recent media interaction didn't go down well with the netizens who found the actress to be rude and arrogant post her scuffle with the paparazzi at a Dobaaraa event. Check out full story here.

unimpressed by Brahmastra

Erica Fernandes watched Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and found that though the movie was high on VFX, the actors should have spent more time training for it. Check out full story here.