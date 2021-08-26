It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Faissal Khan opening up about brother Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce and reports of their remarriage to Adipurush star Prabhas getting brutally trolled for his no makeup look, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - From Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh to Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla – when Bollywood stars fanned affair rumours to boost hype around their movie unlike Vicky-Katrina, Sid-Kiara
OMG! Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal opens up on his brother’s DIVORCE with Kiran Rao and reveals if he’ll REMARRY
Some days back, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced that they are ending their marriage. It led to the superstar being trolled mercilessly on social media. Fans also speculated that Aamir has his heart set on someone else and will perhaps remarry. Faissal Khan was asked if he had a word of advice for him. Also Read - OMG! Aamir Khan's brother Faissal opens up on his brother's DIVORCE with Kiran Rao and reveals if he'll REMARRY
'Looking like uncle, vada pav', Prabhas' no makeup look and visible weight gain garners SHOCKING reactions on social media
Many people expressed their shock and commented that Prabhas was looking like an uncle (aged man) or a milkman without his makeup.
Netizens troll Taimur Ali Khan's ‘entry jump’ as he heads for a day out with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan – watch video
Taimur Ali Khan is quite popular thanks to his photos and videos. In a new video, he is seen jumping probably out of excitement. But netizens aren't happy with the video's caption.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah to release in theatres? Film's writer Sandeep Srivastava spills the beans [Exclusive]
Shershaah's writer Sandeep Srivastava told Bollywood Life that he feels positive about the theatrical release of the biographical war action film. It stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema.
KRK furious with Manoj Bajpayee; claims he is being harassed by 'Dadu ji' after The Family Man actor files a defamation case
Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter handle to slam Manoj Bajpayee for filing a defamation case against him in Indore.
Prakash Raj renews wedding vows with Pony Verma on son Vedhant's request; funny 'Bachelor' memes explode on Twitter
Prakash Raj and Pony Verma marry again after 11 years of wedded bliss. No wonder singles are feeling left out on Twitter
Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan OUSTED for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal; angry fans call it UNFAIR – view tweets
Zeeshan Khan's sudden eviction from Bigg Boss OTT house hasn't gone down well with the viewers who have been venting out their anger calling the decision unfair.
Shanmukhapriya opens up on whom she would have VOTED for to become Indian Idol 12 WINNER and its not Pawandeep or Arunita
Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya talks about whom she would have voted for to become the winner of the show. She also speaks about how she felt after getting 6th place.
Rithvik Dhanjani FINALLY breaks silence on his breakup with Asha Negi; what he has to say will leave you STUNNED
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi announced their breakup in 2020.
