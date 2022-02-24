The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From saying she has learnt how to live after ’s demise to and Agastya Nanda vising 's office, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Fan’s post comparing Ibrahim Ali Khan to Saif, Sara to Amrita Singh and Jeh to Kareena Kapoor Khan goes viral

Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share some happy pics. Her caption read, “Some time or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learned how to live in the now. –RC."

Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share some happy pics. Her caption read, "Some time or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learned how to live in the now. –RC."

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda seen at Zoya Akhtar's office

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are all set for their Bollywood debut. It is believed that they will be making their debut with the remake of Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. They were seen at her office together.

Read the full story here: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda seen at Zoya Akhtar's office

flaunts a love bite in recent video?

Urvashi Rautela was in the news for flaunting her alleged love bite. She took to Twitter and wrote about the news.

Urvashi Rautela was in the news for flaunting her alleged love bite. She took to Twitter and wrote about the news.

Zoya Akhtar shares emotional post for

Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to wish her brother Farhan Akhtar on his shaadi. "May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only," her caption read as she shared a candid pic of her brother and .

Read the full story here: Zoya Akhtar shares emotional post for Farhan Akhtar

Fan compares Ibrahim Ali Khan to Saif, Sara to and Jeh to

A fan posted a picture from Jeh’s first birthday party which was held recently. and Ibrahim Ali Khan are seen in the pic.

A fan posted a picture from Jeh's first birthday party which was held recently. and Ibrahim Ali Khan are seen in the pic.