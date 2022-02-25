The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Arshad Warsi deleting his ‘insensitive’ Russia-Ukraine war meme to Raj Kundra getting trolled for not posing with Shilpa Shetty to Kamaal R Khan making fun of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and more, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan gets teary-eyed as he recalls his mother's battle with breast cancer: 'It was a very emotional time for all of us'

Arshad Warsi deletes ‘insensitive’ Russia-Ukraine war meme

Arshad Warsi recently tweeted a Golmaal meme featuring himself to explain the current Russia-Ukraine war crisis. After a lot of backlash, he deleted his post.

Raj Kundra trolled for not posing with Shilpa Shetty and more

It seems Raj Kundra doesn’t want to be snapped by the paps. He even refused to pose with his wife Shilpa Shetty.

It seems Raj Kundra doesn't want to be snapped by the paps. He even refused to pose with his wife Shilpa Shetty.

Kartik Aaryan shares emotional post on his mom’s cancer battle

Aaryan shared an emotional post on his mom’s Mala Tiwari's battle with breast cancer. "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous!,” read a part of his post.

Aaryan shared an emotional post on his mom's Mala Tiwari's battle with breast cancer. "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous!," read a part of his post.

Kamaal R Khan makes fun of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kamaal R Khan made fun of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on Twitter. His tweet read, “Few of my friends have watched film #GangubaiKathiyawadi and they are asking me to take pain killer, if I am going to watch it. Now I am going to watch it and I have already took 2 tablets in my pocket.”

Kareena Kapoor reacts on husband Saif Ali Khan's first look from Vikram Vedha

Kareena Kapoor has reacted on husband Saif Ali Khan's first look from Vikram Vedha. She wrote, “Husband hotter than ever ♥️ Can’t wait for this one.”

