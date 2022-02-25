Trending Entertainment News Today: Arshad Warsi deletes ‘insensitive’ Russia-Ukraine war meme, Raj Kundra trolled for not posing with Shilpa Shetty and more

Arshad Warsi, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others are a part of our trending entertainment newsmakers.