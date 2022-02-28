, , , and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Suhana Khan impresses fans, leaves fans worried and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending entertainment newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan has a health scare? His latest tweet gets fans worried

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress Bollywood below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's honest review of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Samanta Ruth Prabhu seems mighty impressed with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She took to Instagram and wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi Also Read - Newlywed Shibani Dandekar looks ravishing in a shimmering nude dress; hubby Farhan Akhtar pulls off uber-cool avatar [PICS HERE]

Suhana Khan impresses fans

Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor went on a dinner date on Saturday night. A fan asked Suhana to click a selfie with her and she agreed.

Read the full story here: Suhana Khan impresses fans

Amitabh Bachchan is unwell?

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet has got fans worried. He wrote, “T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope.”

Read the full story here: Amitabh Bachchan is unwell?

Gauahar Khan had a crush on

Farhan Akhtar and recently got married. Did you know Gauahar Khan had a crush on the actor?

Read the full story here: Gauahar Khan had a crush on Farhan Akhtar

is planning a huge comeback for son Karan Deol?

Sunny Deol' son Karan Deol will be seen making his comeback with Apne 2. A source told BollywoodLife that papa Sunny is leaving no stones unturned for his comeback.

Read the full story here: Sunny Deol is planning a huge comeback for son Karan Deol?