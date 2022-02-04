Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Nora Faethi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sherlyn Chopra and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Raj Kundra transfers properties worth crores to Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi slammed for ‘racist’ dialogue, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi slammed for ‘racist’ dialogue, Sherlyn Chopra gets arrest protection in porn case and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our enteratinment newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Nora Fatehi gets her Instagram account back after a hacking attempt, netizens react with memes – view tweets
Raj Kundra transfers properties worth crores to Shilpa Shetty
Raj Kundra was involved in a porn case last year. Now, according to Zapkey.com, he has transferred properties worth Rs. 38.5 crore to Shilpa Shetty.
Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi slammed for ‘racist’ dialogue
Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer was dropped today and its already in trouble. Some netizens are slamming it for an alleged racist dialogue. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Adivi Sesh starrer Major gets a new release date, Alia Bhatt to romance Jr NTR, Ravi Teja's Khiladi postponed and more
Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account hacked briefly
Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account was hacked today. She got it back after a while. It resulted in many memes on Twitter.
Sherlyn Chopra gets arrest protection in porn case
The Supreme Court granted Sherlyn Chopra protection from arrest in the Raj Kundra porn case. Earlier, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj and actress Poonam Pandey were also granted protection.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza reunite for Mister Mummy
This is great news for all Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza fans. They will be seen together on screen for Shaad Ali's film Mister Mummy. The posters of the film are out.
