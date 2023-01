We are here to give you all the top updates of the day. From Bollywood to South Indian stars - the news circuit kept bustling with top updates. One of the top updates about the day was about Bollywood's alleged couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release Varisu made it to the headlines due to its box office collections. Bigg Boss 16 is currently among the most popular shows currently and its latest elimination grabbed attention. Take a look at all the top updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Sajid Khan to Umar Riaz: Popular contestants who got evicted from Salman Khan's show not due to less votes but for these surprising reasons

Sidharth Malhotra- house hunting?

Rumours have it that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to get married soon. However, the couple has maintained complete silence on it. Now, an insider has revealed that the couple is quite focused on their careers right now. But they will be house hunting soon and will shift into the house only post marriage. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi steal the show in Farzi trailer; Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 [Watch Video]

Box Office of Varisu affected by Rashmika Mandanna?

As per a report in News18, quite a few shows of Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna got cancelled in Karnataka. It is being connected to Rashmika Mandanna's past statements made about Kantara star Rishab Shetty. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta called 'Plastic ke Phool' over their fake love story; former retaliates, 'Hamari Marzi' [WATCH]

First pics of and 's baby Raha Kapoor go viral

Today, the day started with the sweet pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby Raha Kapoor. The star couple stepped out for a walk with their little one. Shaheen Bhatt was also with them. Though fans got to see the pictures of baby the face wasn't revealed.

Real reason behind 's exit from Bigg Boss 16

As per social media buzz, it is being reported by Sajid Khan has stepped out of Bigg Boss 16 house. It is not because of less number of votes but rumours have it that he stepped out of the show because of a new project.

Shehzada thanks fans

Just yesterday, the trailer of Shehzada was released and it received a thunderous response. So taking to his Instagram account, Kartik Aaryan thanked all his fans by sharing a candid picture.

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's bail rejected

A big update in Tunisha Sharma suicide case is that Sheezan Khan's bail got rejected by the court. To TOI, the lawyer of Sheezan Khan stated that they are willing to go to high court now.

didn't attend Waltair Veerayya’s event due to mental health issues?

Shruti Haasan hit back at reports claiming that the actress did not attend Waltair Veerayya event due to mental health issue. In the response, she took to social media and wrote, "I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do."