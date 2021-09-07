It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From initial reviews of starrer Thalaivii surfacing on social media to 's Ponniyan Selvan actress Trisha landing in trouble with Hindu Outfits, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Thalaivii first movie reviews are out: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy bring Jayalalithaa and MGR alive on screen

Trouble for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan mounts after demands of actress Trisha's ARREST - read deets

Mani Ratnam and his team are currently shooting for Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. Their film is a period war story and recently, some people are demanding the arrest of actress Trisha as she walked in a religious place wearing chappals. The actress has hurt the sentiments of the people and now they have demanded her arrest. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Adhyayan Suman calls relationship with Kangana Ranaut 'TOXIC', Millind Gaba says Neha Bhasin made him uncomfortable and more

Thalaivii first movie reviews are out: Kangana Ranaut and bring and MGR alive on screen

While Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Jayalalithaa has floored many, Arvind Swamy seems to have also left a mark with his stellar depiction of MGR (Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran) in Thalaivii biopic.

Vikas Gupta slams celebs who are 'eager to help' Sidharth Shukla's mom; says 'she has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill by her side'

Bigg Boss 13's mastermind Vikas Gupta has recently slammed all the celebrities who are 'eager to help' Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla saying she is alone.

Tiger 3: , to shoot for a larger than life song, grander than 'Swag Se Swagat'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's peppy track from Tiger 3 will be shot at Cappadocia, which is famous for it's hot air balloon.

cancels Bigg Boss 5 Telugu press meet due to and Samantha Akkineni's separation rumours? Here's what we know

Rumour has it that the only reason Nagarjuna and his team cancelled the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu press meet was to avoid all the uncomfortable questions about son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni that would have no doubt been directed at him by the media

Did Kim Sharma just make her relationship with Tennis legend Leander Paes official? THIS pic suggests so

Kim Sharma and former tennis player Leander Paes sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted together in Goa.

