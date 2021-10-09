It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From crying inconsolably after the court sends to Arthur Road Central Jail to reacting to 's emotional post for her brother, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Karan Johar rushes to meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat with top legal shark Rustam N Mulla - watch video

Aryan Khan denied bail: Gauri Khan breaks down, cries uncontrollably outside court - view unseen video

and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is in NCB custody for a while now, after his arrest in the drug case. Also Read - Aryan Khan in jail: From his food, to clothes and daily routine, here's how the star kid will spend his time in Arthur Road Jail

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan denied bail: Gauri Khan breaks down, cries uncontrollably outside court - view unseen video Also Read - Aryan Khan denied bail: Gauri Khan breaks down, cries uncontrollably outside court - view unseen video

gets love and support from , , after penning an emotional note on incessant media speculations

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets love from contemporaries in the South Indian film industries like Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan, Lakshmi Manchu after penning an emotional note on hurtful speculations

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets love and support from Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan, Lakshmi Manchu after penning an emotional note on incessant media speculations

's ex girlfriend REACTS to Aryan Khan's case: 'I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during Andolan shoot'

Penning a heartfelt note for Aryan Khan saying many youngsters experiment with drugs, Somy Ali went on to reveal that she has tried pot at the age of 15 and later again with late actress Divya Bharti during the shoot for her 1995 film Andolan.

Read the full story here: Salman Khan's ex girlfriend Somy Ali REACTS to Aryan Khan's case: 'I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during Andolan shoot'

Suhana Khan REACTS to Hrithik Roshan's hard-hitting post for Aryan Khan; and Sussane Khan extend support

Suhana Khan has reacted to Hrithik Roshan's open letter for Aryan Khan after his arrest in a drug bust in a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise on Saturday, 2nd October 2021.

Read the full story here: Suhana Khan REACTS to Hrithik Roshan's hard-hitting post for Aryan Khan; Alia Bhatt and Sussane Khan extend support

SidNaaz fans celebrate as Shehnaaz Gill steps out for the first time post Sidharth Shukla's demise for Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill has stepped out for the first time post Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise for her film, Honsla Rakh. Fans are super happy to see her resuming her work.

Read the full story here: SidNaaz fans celebrate as Shehnaaz Gill steps out for the first time post Sidharth Shukla's demise for Honsla Rakh

Aryan Khan Arrest: rushes to meet Shah Rukh Khan at with top legal shark Rustam N Mulla - watch video

Aryan Khan Arrest: Karan Johar has come to meet Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri as they deal with the news of son Aryan not getting bail. A top lawyer is also with them - watch video

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan Arrest: Karan Johar rushes to meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat with top legal shark Rustam N Mulla - watch video