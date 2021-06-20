Trending Entertainment News Today – Himesh Reshammiya to launch Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together; Rhea Chakraborty apologises to her dad on Father's Day

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - BL Recommends: From Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to Shah Rukh Khan's Lion King - Father’s Day films to binge-watch with your daddy dearest

Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya to launch Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together in his new album Moods with Melodies

Indian Idol 12 has been entertaining the audience for more than 6 months now. All the contestants have been performing at par every weekend and leaving the judges Himesh Reshammiya, , and along with guests mesmerised. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are the two of the most talked about contestants on the singing reality show. Apart from their singing skills, Pawandeep and Arunita also managed to make headlines with their love angle. While the two have always swept everyone off their feet with their singing talent, Himesh Reshammiya has now decided to launch them together in the first song of his new album, Moods with Melodies. Also Read - A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 13: Pratik Gandhi reflects how Scam 1992 has changed his life while Vikrant Massey recalls the special phone call from Aamir Khan on Ira Dubey’s show

Rhea Chakraborty apologises to her dad on Father's Day

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a picture with her father. In her caption, she apologised to her dad. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl My daddy strongest ! Love you papa Mishti #faujikibeti."

Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS the reason behind the two Ns and Rs in his name

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most popular actors today and credit goes to him for choosing the right scripts. On the occasion of Father’s Day, he credits his father, P. Khurrana, for teaching him why discipline is the most important foundation stone for success.

Happy Father’s Day: ‘The best a daughter can have,’ Anushka Sharma praises her father and husband Virat Kohli

Read the full story here: Anushka Sharma was all praise for her father and Virat Kohli on Father’s Day. She shared some pics and wrote, “The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best father's a daughter can have.”

Is Akshay Kumar playing the villain in Dhoom 4? The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor responds

Like Fast and Furious franchise is to Hollywood, Dhoom franchise is to Bollywood. The first part featured , , and in lead roles and it went on to become one of the most loved movies in the action-racing genre. The following parts Dhoom 2 and , which featured and in the villainous role, also made their mark at the box office. And now that fans are eagerly waiting for Dhoom 4, it was recently being reported that Akshay Kumar has been confirmed to play the role of a baddie in the fourth installment. But the viral reports are far from the truth.

