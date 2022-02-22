Trending Entertainment News Today: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad met on Twitter; Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra received an abusive email and more

From how Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met on Twitter and got things talking to Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra receiving an abusive email for the twisted plot of Gehraiyaan, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.