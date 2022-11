Hola! It is time to get a quick recap of all the trending news of the day. One of the biggest events of the day was of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement. Aamir Khan's daughter is now officially engaged to her boyfriend. Apart from that, Bigg Boss 16 ruled the headlines as a massive fight broke out between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Salman Khan is furious and how over their behaviour. Other stars like Katrina Kaif, Nayanthara and many more made it to the news circuit. Scroll on to get all the top updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Reports of Gautam Vig's elimination shock netizens; fans want him back as wild card entry [View Tweets]

Entertainment News: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement

's daughter Ira Khan has been in love with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for a while now. Today, they officially got engaged in front of their loved ones. , , and others marked their attendance at the engagement party.

is furious on Bigg Boss 16 contestants

After the big fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot, Salman Khan unleashed his fury during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar. The promo shows Salman Khan slamming both of them left, right and centre. He also spoke about Sumbul Touqeer Khan's obsession with Shalin Bhanot.

gets angry with the paps

In a video that has been shared by Etimes, it can be seen that Katrina Kaif got miffed with paps who clicked her exiting a park. She was there for a walk with friend and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. As she saw the cameras, she asked the shutterbugs to stop clicking by saying, "hum excercise karne yahanpe aate hai."

Nayanthara has changed after motherhood, says Vignesh Shivan

In a birthday post for for Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan penned a length note and wrote about how she has changed after motherhood. He wrote that she doesn't wear makeup now as kids kiss her cheeks and she is in the happiest phase of her life. Check out his post below:

BTS' RM reveals he is an enternal romantic kind of guy

BTS' group leader RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed that he thinks a lot about love and feelings. He shared that he gets sad when the butterflies in the stomanc feeling goes mising.

Faltu actor Aakash Ahuja talks about the show making it in the top 5

New show Faltu has made it to the list of Top five shows. It has managed to get good TRP ratings and of course, the stars is quite elated. He stated that the team is motivated with the audience' reaction to the show. He was quoted saying, "Firstly I would say I am very much impressed by the audience reaction to our show. We all have got very much motivated to give our best as the audience have high expectations from the show, which can be seen from the viewership in the initial stage of the show."

Drishyam 2 leaked online

, , Tabu and Akshaye Khanna movie Drishyam 2 made it to the theatres today. However, within a few hours, the film got leaked online on sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram.