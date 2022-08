Today's entertainment news has it; named as accused in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case, 's cryptic post amid breakup with Tiger Shroff, 's Laal Singh Chaddha struggles to cross Rs 50 crore mark, boxing legend Mike Tyson spotted on wheelchair and more top trending entertainment news of the day. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Shehnaaz Gill, Disha Patani and more Bollywood divas who were spotted out and about in the city [View Pics]

Jacqueline Fernandez's reaction being accused in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared her reaction after being accused by the Enforcement Directorate n the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in their charge sheet.

4 BIG update: starrer to be set in a whole new world

latest update; Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero film's fourth instalment will be set in a whole new world. The latest report talks about what fans can expect from Krrish 4 and Hrithik Roshan in the next sequel.

Boycott Pathaan trends again as 's old video on intolerance goes VIRAL on social media

Boycott Pathaan starts trending again on social media, and the reason behind it is Shah Rukh Khan's old video on intolerance.

Liger: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson spotted on wheelchair days after he said, 'My expiration date is coming close'

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is all set to make his acting debut with 's upcoming pan-India film Liger, was spotted on a wheelchair at Miami airport days after he talked about his expiration date is coming close. His unusual appearance has now raised more concerns about his health condition.

Here’s when will announce her pregnancy with hubby [Exclusive]

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child? Here's when the couple will announce the pregnancy news.

Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani shares cryptic note amid break-up reports with Tiger Shroff; says 'All gonna be okay'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's break-up news left their fans disheartened. Recently, Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'If no one ever told you, it's all gonna be okay'.

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 6: Aamir Khan's film goes from bad to worse; yet to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha has suffered terribly at the box office. Despite 6 days of running, the film could not surpass Rs 50 crore mark.