The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From suffering another big blow after her leaked pics with conman Sukesh Chankrashekhar went viral to confirming that Simmba 2 is on the cards, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Akhanda achieves rare feat in Indian cinema, Siddharth in legal trouble and more

Jacqueline Fernandez suffers another blow; loses role in 's The Ghost due to her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez has lost her role in Nagarjuna's upcoming film The Ghost amid her controversy with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez suffers another blow; loses role in Nagarjuna's The Ghost due to her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

shares 's latest health UPDATE; drops WORRYING news about her own health

Lata Mangeshkar's sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle has now shared an update on her health condition saying that she is showing improvement and she is better than before.

Has adopted a baby boy? The actress FINALLY breaks silence

Recently, Sushmita Sen was clicked with her daughters and a little boy. So, netizens started speculating that the actress has adopted a baby boy.

's sister Priyanka releases hard-hitting statement about his biopic ahead of SSR's birth anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary is just a couple of days away. His sister, Priyanka, has dropped a hard-hitting statement ahead of the same. Priyanka firmly believes that no biopic should be made on her brother's life until at least justice is served.

Simmba 2: Ranveer Singh REVEALS the plan for 's next; says, 'It was always intended to be a franchise' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Even though Ranveer Singh's next is Cirkus, again with Rohit Shetty, there's already chatter about Simmba 2, particularly with the latter having announced Singham 3 during the climax of .

