Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez suffers a big blow; Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2 and more

From Jacqueline Fernandez suffering another big blow after her leaked pics with conman Sukesh Chankrashekhar went viral to Ranveer Singh confirming that Simmba 2 is on the cards, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.