Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality after her leaked pics with Sukesh Chandrashekhar go viral

To steer clear from all the negativity around, reports state that Jacqueline Fernandez has turned to spiritual books that talk about forgiveness and healing after her leaked pics with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral. Also Read - From wearing ‘revealing’ clothes during vaccine jab to tripping in high heels – 5 times Malaika Arora was brutally trolled

RECALLS what she went through after MeToo case with while lauding Bhavna Menon's resilience

Lauding Bhavna's resilience in her fight for justice for the last 5 years, Tanushree Dutta has recalled her struggle after she had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment.

Arjun Kapoor quashes rumours of breakup with Malaika Arora with a 'shady' mirror selfie; couple gets love from Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been trending since morning over their breakup rumour. But seems like the couple is very much together and their love is intact.

health update: Veteran songstress on oxygen support, recovering well

A couple of days ago, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after she tested COVID-19 positive. The singer is recovering well and is on oxygen support for now.

Has adopted a baby boy this time? Here's the truth behind the viral video

Has Sushmita Sen adopted a baby boy this time? A new video is going viral and here is the real truth behind it

