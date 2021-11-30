It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's cosy picture with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar going viral to Urfi Javed reportedly using 'foil paper' to copy 's Met Gala look, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Mallika Dua's father Vinod Dua is beyond critical in the ICU; comedian urges fans not to spread rumours about his death: 'Let him have his dignity'

Mallika Dua's father Vinod Dua is beyond critical in the ICU; comedian urges fans not to spread rumours about his death: 'Let him have his dignity'

Earlier in the day, Mallika Dua shared that her father Vinod Dua has been battling for his life in the ICU and his condition is beyond critical. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ayushmann Khurrana turns into Money Heist's Professor, Sushmita Sen calls herself 'lockdown specialist' after Aarya 2 and more

apologises after her security guard pushes a paparazzi; fans say, 'very well brought up by ' – watch video

Sara Ali Khan scolded her security guard for pushing the paparazzi and asked them not to indulge in such activities. She also apologised to the photographers for the inconvenience.

‘RIP silver foil users,’ Fans troll Urfi Javed for copying Rihanna’s Met Gala look – watch video

It's becoming a trend now. Uri Javed is being trolled regularly for her choice of clothes.

Jacqueline Fernandez's cosy picture with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar goes viral weeks after the actress denied any relationship with him

Jacqueline Fernandez was earlier interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in context to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore scam case.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Amid Omicron scare, couple lays down special list of Covid, privacy rules for guests

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding update: The couple is set to get married in December in Rajasthan amid higher risks of a new variant of Coronavirus Omicron.

, Virat Kohli, Vamika to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding update: The VicKat shaadi in December is going to be an event to watch out for with some of the biggest names from the industry gracing the occasion.

