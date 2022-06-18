The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Janhvi Kapoor getting compared with Poonam Pandey and Urfi Javed for wearing a plunging neckline dress to Neetu Kapoor observing major changes in Ranbir Kapoor after marriage with Alia Bhatt, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor has changed after his marriage to costar Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are yet to realise that they are married, Neetu Kapoor has observed some major changes in Ranbir after his marriage with Alia. Check out full story here. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and more B-Town celebs who have the most luxurious bedrooms [View Pics]

on Bollywood vs South debate: 'Even the South industries have given 7 to 8 major flops'

The roaring success of RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa: The Rise happened at the time when 7-8 Bollywood biggies failed to attract the audience into theatres. Responding to this, Varun Dhawan, who is currently promoting JugJugg Jeeyo, said that 7-8 south films have also flopped in the past couple of years. Check out full story here. Also Read - Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood stars we wish to see alongside Ranbir Kapoor in parts 2 and 3

Sidharth Malhotra and look into each other's eyes and chatting non-stop

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's this video of looking into each other's eyes and chatting non-stop will end the rumours of their separation once and for all. Check out full story here.

3: CONFIRMS third instalment of his hit franchise with but there's long wait

Here's good news. Rohit Shetty has chalked out a plan to make Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. Scroll on to know when the director will starting shooting for the same. Check out full story here.

massively trolled for her plunging neckline dress; ‘Poonam Pandey ka high class version'

Janhvi Kapoor was once again slammed for her outfit, this time the actress was compared to Poonam Pandey and Urfi Javed. Check out full story here.

Varun Dhawan brings Kartik Aaryan and together? Here’s how they reacted

Karan Johar AVOIDS an awkward encounter with Kartik Aaryan, thanks to Varun Dhawan. The JugJugg Jeeyo brings both the rivals together on stage, don't miss what happened next! Check out full story here.