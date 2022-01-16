, Rohman Shawl, lia Bhatt, , , , and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Bollywood celebs react on Virat Kohli leaving test captaincy, Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up, No relief for in defamation case and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: SHAMELESS DESPO TEJO trends as netizens slam Tejasswi Prakash for ‘playing victim and woman card’ – see tweets

Bollywood celebs react on Virat Kohli leaving test captaincy

Virat Kohli made a shocking announcement of giving up the captaincy of India’s men test cricket team just a day after India lost a test series in South Africa. Bollywood celebs like , Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others liked his post. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda gets into beast mode; Preggers Kajal Aggarwal glows in latest pics and more

Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: ‘Teri maa stupid,’ Karan Kundrra tells Pratik Sehajpal as they get into a fight; Salman Khan confronts Tejasswi Prakash

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl had an Ask Me Anything session recently. Answering a question about recovering from COVID, he said, “The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!”

Read the full story here: Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up

No relief for Salman Khan in in defamation case

Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against Ketan Kakkad who is the owner of a plot next to his farmhouse in Panvel. According to Salman, Kakkad defamed him during an interview given to a YouTube channel. According to reports, recently the Mumbai City Civil Court denied any interim restraining order in the defamation suit.

No relief for Salman Khan in in defamation case

https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/entertainment-news-salman-khan-denied-interim-relief-by-mumbai-court-in-defamation-case-against-panvel-neighbour-1989418/

Alia Bhatt misses travelling?

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a pic in which she is surrounded by books. Her caption read, “Here but not there, always far away somewhere.” From the emojis it seemed she was missing travelling.

Read the full story here: Alia Bhatt misses travelling

’s health update

Updating about Lata Mangeshkar’s health, Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital stated, “She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital.”