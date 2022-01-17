, , , , Sidharth Malhotra, , , and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone trolled after returning from vacation, Lata Mangeshkar’s heath update, Anushka Sharma reacting on Virat Kohli stepping down as India’s test captain and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Is the singer's health deteriorating? Spokesperson shares official statement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone trolled after returning from vacation

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently returned form their vacation. They were seen walking hand-in-hand. However, they were trolled by a few netizens. Also Read - From goofy selfies to appreciation posts: 5 times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set major couple goals

Anushka Sharma reacts on Virat Kohli stepping down as India Test Captain

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a note a day after Virat Kohli decided to step down as the captain of India’s men’s test team. A part of her note read, “What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good."

Shibani Dandekar gets Farhan Akhtar’s name tattood

Shibani Dandekar got herself inked with a special tattoo. On her birthday, she got boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck.

Lata Mangeshkar’s heath update

Lata Mangeshkar is still hospitalised She had tested positive for Coronavirus. A few reports had suggested that the singer's health has deteriorated.

Kiara Advani shares loved-up picture with Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She shared a still from their film Sherhshaah in which he is seen wrapping his arms around her. With her post, did she make their relationship Insta official?

