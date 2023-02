Javed Akhtar chose not to react when a news channel told him what Kangana Ranaut tweeted about him. After prodding, he said that he did not consider her as an important person. Buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor is final to play the role of Sourav Ganguly. Here is a lowdown.... Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor roasts media outlet over Bollywood's bad phase citing the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan [Watch Video]

Javed Akhtar dismisses Kangana Ranaut's praise

Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan for an event around the poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz. He said that India has not forgotten the attacks of 26/11. His statements have been called out by Pakistani artists. Kangana Ranaut praised him for saying so. But when he was asked about it by a news channel Javed Akhtar said that Kangana Ranaut's comments did not matter much to him. He said he did not consider her that important.

Ranbir Kapoor to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic?

It is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised to play the role of India's cricketing great Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. The shoot for the movie will apparently start soon. On social media, fans are upset as they feel a Bengali actor would have been the best choice.

Alia Bhatt finds support from Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt slammed a media outlet for trying to get private pics of her home by posting its cameramen on her neighbouring building. She said it was absolute invasion of privacy and even tagged Mumbai Police. Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have supported her whole-heartedly.

BTS: Namjoon confirms association with Bottega Veneta?

There were rumors that BTS leader aka Kim Namjoon has been signed on by luxury Italian label Bottega Veneta. Today, he shared an Insta story featuring the label. It remains to be seen if he will be there for the Milan Fashion Week happening this weekend. Even Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is in the city. She is there for the shoe brand Ointsuka Tiger.

Hera Pheri 3: Pic from first day of shoot goes viral

Hera Pheri 3 shoot has started in Empire Studios of Mumbai. A picture from the first day featuring the OG trio has gone viral and how. We can see Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.