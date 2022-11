The entertainment world has been buzzing all day long. From recalling chainging sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots to Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik putting an end to divorce rumours, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik put an end to divorce rumour

Amid the ongoing rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik heading for a divorce after the Pakistani cricketer cheating on the Indian Tennis star, Pakistani's first OTT platform UrduFlix announced their new chat show The Mirza Malik Show featuring Sania and Shoaib together. Check out full story here.

says he would love to have a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill

On Shehnaaz Gill's new chat show, Rajkummar Rao, the first celebrity guest of her show, was asked about his plans to become a father. The actor said that if he will ever have a child, he would love to have a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill. Check out full story here.

Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes

On 's podcast called What The Hell Navya, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan shared her ordeal about her struggle while shooting back in the days. She said that she used to changed sanitary pads behind the bushes since there were no toilets on the sets. Check out full story here.

Model Ayesha Omar faces the wrath of netizens

Reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik heading for a divorce have been doing the rounds of social media. Amid the rumours of Shoaib's affair with Ayesha Omar, the model got brutally trolled by the netizens. Check out full story here.

Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan attend prayer meet

A prayer meet was held for late director Rakesh Kumar died on November 10. Many celebrities such as , Jaya Bachchan, and others paid their last respects. Check out full story here.