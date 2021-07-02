Trending Entertainment News Today – Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate; Sona Mohapatra stands by Mandira Bedi after she is trolled for performing the last rites of her husband Raj Kaushal

Sona Mohapatra, Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, BTS, Yami Gautam, Gauahar Khan and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.