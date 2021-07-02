Trending Entertainment News Today – Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate; Sona Mohapatra stands by Mandira Bedi after she is trolled for performing the last rites of her husband Raj Kaushal

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , BTS, , Gauahar Khan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmaker Also Read - WHAT! BTS took just 3 days off in six months? Check out deets of what kept them busy in the first half of 2021

Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering – deets inside

Recently married Yami Gautam has been embroiled in a controversy. Just a couple of weeks after their wedding the actress has grabbed the headline for being summoned by ED, Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering. She has been called in for questioning for the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. As per the reports, states Times of India, the URI: The Surgical Strike actress received a whopping amount into her private bank account. As per the reports, Yami Gautam received Rs 1.5 crores in the bank account and she hasn't disclosed the deets about the same. Also Read - BTS: Did you know Jimin found singing for THIS song difficult? He answers why

Sona Mohapatra stands by Mandira Bedi after she is trolled for performing the last rites of her husband Raj Kaushal

Sona Mohapatra has stood by Mandira Bedi after she performed the last of her husband Raj Kaushal. "That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all," she wrote.

BTS’ V reveals why he STOPPED cooking and the reason is relatable AF

BTS's V makes females go weak in knees with his incredible talent and we cannot help but fall in love with him. But, the handsome star is not good at cooking. Yes, you read that right. Cooking is not one of his specialties and recently, V revealed the reason behind why he stopped cooking.

trolled for her yoga picture; netizens say 'buddhi ho gayi ho tum'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a picture on the occasion of International Yoga day for which the actress recently got trolled on social media. Seems like the trolls were sleeping all this while. Bebo turned 40 last year and recently had her second child. The actress still has her post-partum weight and is working her way towards achieving her fitness every day. But the trolls don't look at the positive side or don't have enough knowledge to know how the human body works. Seeing her sans makeup, people have called her aunty and trolled her saying that she's become old.

Gauahar Khan strongly HITS BACK at a pap asking her to remove her mask; asks, 'Aap konse times mein chal rahe ho' – watch video

With the Coronavirus situation getting pretty intense during the second wave in India, we all have learned the importance of wearing a mask all the time. Gauahar Khan too is pretty cautious and recently refused to take off her mask for pictures. The actress was spotted in the city as she visited an ATM. Cameras went clickety-click as she stepped out and moved towards her car. One of the paps asked her to remove her ask for sometime for pictures and she perfectly schooled him.

