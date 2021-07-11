Trending Entertainment News Today – After Taimur, people are now trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh; Netizens slam KRK for 'predicting' Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s divorce

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Pavitra Rishta, , Saif Ali Khan, , KRK, , Nick Jonas, , Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, , Indian Idol 12, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Ayesha Singh and more: How these TV actresses have transformed since their debut shows will leave you spellbound

After Taimur, people are now trolling and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh

Remember how people brutally trolled Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their first son ? They are now trolling their second son's name Jeh. From wondering if Jeh is short for Jehangir or Jehlaluddin to making weird one-liners by using the name, people once again showed off their insensitivity. Also Read - It's OFFICIAL! Shaheer Sheikh to step into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Read the full story here: After Taimur, people are now trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee refutes rumours; reveals why she cannot be part of Salman Khan's show

Fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput as Ankita Lokhande begins shooting for Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande is back to the sets of the show, which had made her and Sushant Singh Rajput a household name 12 years ago. Fans are missing the late actor as the show’s shoot commenced.

Netizens slam KRK after he predicts that ‘Nick Jonas will divorce Priyanka Chopra within next 10 years’

It seems ’s controversy is a passé for Kamaal R Khan aka KRK as he has now predicted something about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. He has claimed that Nick Jonas will divorce Priyanka Chopra within next 10 years. Have a look at his tweet below.

Read the full story here: Netizens slam KRK after he predicts that ‘Nick Jonas will divorce Priyanka Chopra within next 10 years’

Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Sunday to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. They got married in June.

Indian Idol 12: 'This is done just for entertainment,' Rahul Vaidya on Arunita Kanjilal-Pawandeep Rajan love angle

Rahul Vaidya who has been a season 1 contestant of Indian Idol has finally addressed the controversies of the current season. Right from the statement which caused a lot of hullabaloo in the media to the love angle between contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan, Rahul Vaidya gave his honest opinions on the same. Talking about the Amit Kumar statement controversy, the veteran singer had said that he was asked by the makers to not criticize the contestants and heap praises on them.

Read the full story here: Indian Idol 12: 'This is done just for entertainment,' Rahul Vaidya on Arunita Kanjilal-Pawandeep Rajan love angle