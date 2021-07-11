Trending Entertainment News Today – After Taimur, people are now trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh; Netizens slam KRK for 'predicting' Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s divorce

Ankita Lokhande, Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, KRK, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Evelyn Sharma, Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Rahul Vaidya, Indian Idol 12, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.