Trending Entertainment News Today – Mohd Danish feels these singers deserve to be in Top 3 of Indian Idol 12; Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands in trouble

Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish feels these singers deserve to be in Top 3

Indian Idol 12 is among the most popular shows on Indian TV currently. It is now nearing its end. Only six contestants are left who are in the race to win the glittering trophy. Among them is Mohd Danish. With his soulful singing, he has managed to impress all. So who does he want to see in top 3 of the show? The social media buzz is all around Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others. But Mohd Danish feels that every contestant deserves to be in the top 3. Also Read - Rakhee: Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to join hands for multilingual film – read deets

Raghubir Yadav's divorce-alimony case: ‘I am living on mortgaged gold and borrowed money,’ says wife

Raghubir Yadav's divorce-alimony case has taken a new turn. According to a report on ETimes, Purnima claims that Raghubir Yadav has not been able to meet her on the same page as far as the alimony amount is concerned.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands in trouble; police complaint filed against the actress for hurting religious sentiments

Recently, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ landed into a major controversy over its title. A Maharashtra-based Christian group has filed a police complaint against the actress. According to a PTI report, the word 'Bible' in Kareena's book title has caused anger among people. On Wednesday, the Christian group accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of their community.

Paresh Rawal REVEALS the reason why he didn't launch son Aditya Rawal in Bollywood

We often come across many Bollywood stars providing a launchpad for their kids to help them make a stunning debut in the industry. However, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has stayed away from launching his son Aditya Rawal and the reason will shock you.

It’s ‘war’ time as Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj this Independence Day weekend

Theatrical clashes of films are not new in Bollywood. But it seems like the clashes are now moving online as films are not releasing in theatres do to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

