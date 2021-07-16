Trending Entertainment News Today – Suniel Shetty opens up about his daughter Athiya and her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's affair; Shoot of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram begins in Chennai

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , Vijay Sethupati, , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani and others cheer as #DisHul fire up their reception party with a romantic performance

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: From the exchange of rings and varmala to Aly Goni saying, 'hum joote chori hone nahi denge' – the DISHUL wedding is all things fun and romantic

The big day is here for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. The wedding is happening at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz right now and the videos and pictures from the wedding are going viral on social media. The Dishul wedding is one of the most talked-about things in the television world right now. And we have come across some visuals that are a treat for all Dishul shippers. Talking about the videos, one of them features Rahul Vaidya exchanging rings with Disha Parmar. In the same video, we see Rahul getting down on his knees and proposing to her in front of everyone. The bride and groom look very happy and surreal in their wedding trousseaus. We also see Aly Goni safekeeping Rahul's shoes and saying, "Hum joote chori hone nahi denge. (we won't let anyone steal the shoes)." There's also groomsmen going berserk at the baaraat. We also see a video in which Disha Parmar is seen walking and greeting everyone. It seems like she is getting ready for her bridal entry. Have a dekko at the videos below

Suniel Shetty opens up about his daughter Athiya and her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's affair

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The two have been making headlines for a while now and grabbing all the necessary attention from the public. The rumored couple is holidaying in London and if reports are to be believed then, KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner on the official document before leaving for the WTC final in England.

Shoot of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram begins in Chennai

The shooting of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram started in Chennai on Friday. The recently released poster of the film showed the three actors in a monochrome collage, with scars of their faces. The poster had left fans intrigued about the film's storyline.

'Kya ho gaya tumhare face ko,' Ayesha Takia's lips in her recent video set tongues wagging

A few years ago, Ayesha Takia had become a victim to online trolls after some of pictures had led to speculations that she had gone under the knife. And once again, Ayesha has come under the scanner after she recently shared a video on Instagram.

T-Series responds after Managing Director Bhushan Kumar is accused of rape

T-Series has responded after Mumbai police registered a case against T-Series company's Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, son of music baron late , for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her. The statement is as follows:

