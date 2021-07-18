Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif's wish for Priyanka Chopra, Saba Pataudi shares new pics of Sara Ali Khan and more

The world of entertainment has been buzzing of late. Today, Priyanka Chopra has turned 39. She got the best birthday wish from Katrina Kaif. Here is a lowdown of the news... Also Read - Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Katrina Kaif shares an emotional wish for her fellow A-lister; says, 'Keep riding higher and higher'

Katrina Kaif's wish for Priyanka Chopra

Today, Priyanka Chopra has turned 39. The actress is celebrating in London with Nick Jonas and her mom, Madhu Chopra. Katrina Kaif left a beautiful wish for her on Instagram, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra."

Saba Pataudi breaks her promise

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi broke her promise and again shared childhood pics of Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. We can see them sitting on a sofa. Tiny Sara Ali Khan is more in love with her giant teddy than the pic. She also posted a pic of infant Ibrahim Ali Khan.

KGF 2 exclusive news

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani told BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview, "KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open. Plus, it's more of a pan-India release, with the South market (taken into consideration). We're only distributing it this side (in North Indian markets), so i's not our decision mainly, it's up to the producer, Vijay (Vijay Kiragandur), and Yash and the Director, Prashanth (Prashanth Neel). So, they are going to decide that."

Shershaah new poster

Today, the makers of Shershaah unveiled a new poster that featured Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. As we know, the actor plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra who is a Kargil hero.