Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for 'making' porn content; Hrithik Roshan, Shibani Dandekar react to Farhan Akhtar’s amazing transformation

It's that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Raj Kundra, , , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for 'making' porn content

The Mumbai Police late on Monday arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Also Read - #BLRecommends – Miss travel? Here’s an OTT watch list starring Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and more to satiate your wanderlust

Flab to fit: Farhan Akhtar shares amazing transformation for his character in ; Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend react

Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Monday and shared a glimpse of the preparation of his role in Toofaan. The actor shared pictures of the weight fluctuation he underwent for his character Aziz Ali in the film from 69 kilos to 85 kilos. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Farhan Akhtar's Toofan impresses fans, Nayanthara's OTT debut, Titans Season 3 premiere date and more

is back CONFIRMS comedian as he resumes shoot with Krushna Abhishek

If you have been missing Kapil Sharma and his gang, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, , Kiku Sharda and Sudesh Lahri, here's some amazing news. Kapil and the cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show have begun shooting. Yes, you read that right. The comedian-turned-actor himself shared a picture with the cast and crew of the show. All of them could be seen happily posing for a selfie and smiling brightly. Kapil Sharma captioned the post saying, "new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon." Have a dekko at his post here:

SAY WHAT! Shakti Kapoor to make his OTT debut as 'Crime Master Gogo' alongside Shraddha Kapoor in an special on THIS platform – watch video

Get ready to see Shakti Kapoor back in his most iconic avatar as Disney+ Hotstar VIP brings back Crime Master Gogo. There's something cooking up, is Disney+ Hotstar bringing the remake of Andaaz Apna Apna? Stay tuned to know more. Seen in his most iconic character, Shakti Kapoor 'ab aaye hai toh kuch lootkar leke jayenge', well he didn't spare his daughter Shradha Kapoor too as he steals her nail polish in this super fun video. We are super excited to see the return of Crime Master Gogo.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka urges Wikipedia to change cause of actor's death from 'suicide by hanging' to THIS

This seems to be a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. His sister Priyanka Singh, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site.

