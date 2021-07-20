Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for 'making' porn content; Hrithik Roshan, Shibani Dandekar react to Farhan Akhtar’s amazing transformation

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Kapil Sharma, Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.