Trending Entertainment News Today – Emraan Hashmi's entry sequence in Tiger 3 to cost a bomb; Will Pawandeep Rajan get eliminated this week from Indian Idol 12?

It's that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, Pawandeep Rajan, Ira Khan, Gauahar Khan, Aamir Khan, Raj Kundra, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today's newsmakers.

Tiger 3: The cost of Emraan Hashmi's entry sequence in Salman Khan starrer is more than a budget of a small Bollywood film?

A few weeks ago, we saw Emraan Hashmi taking the internet by storm by flaunting his washboard abs as he is preparing himself for Tiger 3 to battle it out with Salman Khan. While the Dabangg star and Katrina Kaif will reprise the role of Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the character of a Pakistani ISI agent. While we have always some scene some of heroic entries of the Bharat actor in his films including Tiger franchise, this time we will witness a powerfully designed action-packed introductory scene of Emraan Hashmi for the makers are reportedly spending Rs 10 crore. Also Read - Happy birthday Suriya: 4 Hindi remakes of the Singam superstar that prove his movies are a lucky charm for Bollywood filmmakers

Playing older character on-screen was fun, says Gauahar Khan who plays 'Dilli ki Meryl Streep' in 14 Phere

Actress Gauahar Khan, who plays a pivotal role in her latest film 14 Phere, says that it was a fun ride for her to portray an elderly funny lady on-screen. Gauahar told IANS: "When the first brief came to me, I was asked if I am ok to play an older mummy ji on-screen and I was like 'let me hear the story first'! When I heard the narration, I realised that she is a young actress from the Delhi theatre scene and playing an older character in a comic situation. So I found it rather entertaining, as well as challenging because in the film I played two characters. I must say, 'Dilli ki Meryl Streep' was so cool!!"

Actor Sachiin Joshi wins case against Raj Kundra and Satyug gold; says, 'I’m glad karma finally caught up’

Amid Raj Kundra's controversy over his involvement in the business of adult films, the businessman has been hit another big blow as he lost the case against actor Sachiin Joshi in SGPL’s Satyug Gold Scheme. As per the reports, in his complaint, Sachiin alleged that he was sold a five-year gold plan of the Satyug Gold Scheme, where a certain fixed quantity of gold is redeemable after five years. But when he wanted to redeem 1 kg gold, he found the office of the SGPL was shutdown. The website showed another address, which also turned out to be fake.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals she got a sex-ed book from her mom after she hit puberty

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is celebrating the international self-care day for about a week now. The filmmaking enthusiast has been sharing posts on self-care every day on her Instagram stories. Ira has vowed to take care of herself and find things throughout the week that can help her in doing so. She has urged everyone to take a part in this campaign and promote self-care. Yesterday, Ira Khan took to her social media handle and shared her fourth post in which she revealed that her mother, Reena Dutta, had handed her a book on sexual education after she hit puberty. But Ira did not pay attention to it.

Indian Idol 12: After coming this close to finale, will Pawandeep Rajan get eliminated this week?

Indian Idol 12 has reached closer to its grand finale and the show has already got its top 6 contestants in the form of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish. However, speculations have been doing the rounds of social media that it will be Pawandeep who will bid adieu to the singing reality show.

