Trending Entertainment News Today – Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's Project K goes on floors, Shilpa Shetty supports her husband Raj Kundra and more

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's Project K goes on floors Also Read - Prabhas beats Fawad Khan, Kim Hyun Joong and more to top the list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men 2021'

It's treat for fans as the shooting of one of his highly-anticipated films co-starring and has begun today in Hyderabad. The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony and Amitabh Bachchan is the first person to start shooting in this venture as the star shared a pic, where is giving the clap for Big B's shot. Sharing the pic he wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies." Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty eyeing a career in Hollywood? Read on to know the inside dope

Sanjana Sanghi pens an emotional letter as late 's last film Dil Bechara completes 1 year of release

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has completed 1 years of release today. While the romantic drama has mixed feelings among the fans as it was a posthumous release of SSR, lead actress shared a post with a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film and expressed gratitude to audience for their love and support. He post reads, "A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds."

Shilpa Shetty supports her husband; says 'erotica is different from porn'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and successful businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday (19 July) by the Mumbai police in an alleged pornography case. The Mumbai court on Friday sent Raj and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27. Raj was arrested in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

BTS provides RM survival guide for new ARMYs to catch up on 8 years of content

The popular South Korean pop band BTS recently appeared on Spout Podcast to talk about everything. Right from their new music to their collaborations, the BTS spoke their hearts out about themselves.

Chutzpah actor feels Khandani Shafakhana is the most underrated movie

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma will be seen in a drama-based web series Chutzpah on SonyLIV directed by Simarpreet Singh. The series started streaming on 23 July 2021 and the storyline is about five individuals who are connected through the internet. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, actor Varun answered some tough questions in the rapid-fire round. The actor said that Khandani Shafakhana is a great film with a great message. He said, 'being an actor, once said yes to a story, I did with all my heart. Am very proud to be part of it'.

