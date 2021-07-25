Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty's heated argument with Raj Kundra, Fahadh Faasil's selfie with Kamal Haasan and more

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Fahadh Faasil, Kamal Haasan, Puneeth Rajkumar, BTS and others are our part of our entertainment news today. So, let's meet these newsmakers...