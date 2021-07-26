Trending Entertainment News Today – Munmun Dutta FINALLY sets the record straight on whether she has QUIT TMKOC; Crime Branch to get cloning of Shilpa Shetty’s phone?

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Raj Kundra, , Munmun Dutta, , , Sidhath Malhotra, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra's answer to Karan Johar to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani sets tongues wagging

Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta FINALLY sets the record straight on whether she has QUIT the show – deets inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka ji has been in the news recently. There have been rumours that Munmun Dutta will be quitting the show. As per a report in Spotboye, the cast and crew had shifted to Daman as shootings were restricted in Maharashtra, and Munmun Dutta had not been a part of the Mission Kala Kauwa episode shoot in Daman. Now, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to Mumbai, but Munmun Dutta hasn't yet joined them. A source close to the portal said that Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi' comment controversy and there is strong buzz that she may even decide to soon leave the show. Also Read - Shershaah trailer OUT: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's starrer showcases the patriotic journey of a "soldier to a legend"

Read the full news here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta FINALLY sets the record straight on whether she has QUIT the show – deets inside Also Read - Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Stars who got brutally trolled on social media for shocking and bizarre reasons

Shilpa Shetty under radar: After rigorous interrogation, Crime Branch to get cloning of actress' phone; probe her and Raj Kundra's joint bank accounts

Raj Kundra was arrested last Monday in a pornography-related case. He was sent into judicial custody till July 27. As the investigation is on, reports of actress and his wife Shilpa Shetty being probed in this case also made it to the headlines. Reportedly, she recorded her statement. As reported by Times Now Digital, Shilpa Shetty denied any connection in Hotshots App and also defended her husband by stating that erotica is not porn. Now, latest reports suggest that her phone will be investigated.

Read the full news here: Shilpa Shetty under radar: After rigorous interrogation, Crime Branch to get cloning of actress' phone; probe her and Raj Kundra's joint bank accounts

and Harbhajan Singh's newborn has a name

Geeta Basra took to Instagram to announce her newborn’s name and it is Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. He is Harbhajan Singh and Geeta’s second child. They have a daughter named Hinaya.

Rakhi Sawant REACTS on actress/models linked with Raj Kundra porn films case – watch video

Several actresses and models have been linked with Raj Kundra's arrest in the porn apps case. The Mumbai Police said that three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies". However, Rakhi Sawant agrees to disagree with the fact that such things could have happened. She said that no one is forced to do anything objectionable in front of the camera adding that actresses willingly take up bold and erotic roles for their own reasons.

Read the full news here: Rakhi Sawant REACTS on actress/models linked with Raj Kundra porn films case – watch video

Sidharth Malhotra's answer to to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani sets tongues wagging

Reports of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to be dating have been doing the rounds of the industry for a long time now. The two are often spotted visiting each other's houses or during their private outing. Fans have been curious to know if there's something cooking between the two or not. So when Karan Johar asked Sidharth to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara in his words, his answer has now set the tongues wagging on social media.

Read the full news here: Sidharth Malhotra's answer to Karan Johar to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani sets tongues wagging